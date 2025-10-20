PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Frankie Capan III betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Frankie Capan III has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-1.162-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.737-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.0770.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5891.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.3860.328

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.162 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.737 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 58.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
    • Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

