Frankie Capan III betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Frankie Capan III has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-1.162
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.737
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.077
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.589
|1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.386
|0.328
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.162 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.737 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 58.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
- Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
