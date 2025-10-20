Doug Ghim betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 one time over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.268
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.521
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.179
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.866
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.103
|0.340
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.