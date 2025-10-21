Davis Thompson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Davis Thompson will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 for the Bank of Utah Championship. This will be his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.828 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.505
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.102
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.177
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.277
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.507
|1.087
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.505 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.102 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thompson delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Thompson has a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 615 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.27% (106th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
