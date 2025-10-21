PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Lipsky missed the cut last year at the Bank of Utah Championship after shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-3

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.242-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2490.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0860.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.389-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.2960.193

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

