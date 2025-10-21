David Lipsky betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
David Lipsky missed the cut last year at the Bank of Utah Championship after shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.242
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.249
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.086
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.389
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.296
|0.193
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
