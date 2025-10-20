David Liechty betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Amateur David Liechty of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during rounds 32 and 16 of the U.S. Amateur Championship at The Olympic Club on August 14, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)
David Liechty has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26, 2025 with his sights set on a strong debut at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Liechty's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Liechty's recent performances
- Liechty has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Liechty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Liechty's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Liechty for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Liechty as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
