David Ford betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
David Ford of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Ford's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 9-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.677
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.683
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.201
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.941
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.148
|-0.824
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.677 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford recorded a -0.683 mark. He maintained a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.18 Putts Per Round and broke par 20.20% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate was 18.18%.
- Ford has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 232nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
