David Ford betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

David Ford of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 9-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6770.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.683-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.201-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.941-0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.148-0.824

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.677 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford recorded a -0.683 mark. He maintained a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.18 Putts Per Round and broke par 20.20% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate was 18.18%.
    • Ford has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 232nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

