Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.366
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.075
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.300
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.509
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.368
|0.933
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 579 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
