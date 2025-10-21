PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)



    Christiaan Bezuidenhout has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.366-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0750.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3000.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5090.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3680.933

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 579 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

