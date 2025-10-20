Chandler Phillips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year after shooting 2-under. He returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 looking to improve on that performance.
Phillips's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.265
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.059
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.212
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.004
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.116
|-0.165
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Phillips delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Phillips earned 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.