PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year after shooting 2-under. He returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Phillips's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-73-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1166-71-69-64-12--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2072-66-68-68-14--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3370-69-68-66-7--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3365-69-72-68-14--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1370-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-71-66-717
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.265-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.059-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2120.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0040.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.116-0.165

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Phillips delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
    • Phillips earned 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Austin Cook betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW