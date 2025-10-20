Chan Kim betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Chan Kim of the United States chips on the third green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chan Kim finished tied for 46th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35.200
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.234
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.274
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.129
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.232
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.064
|-0.728
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.274 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.129 this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th. He ranked 77th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.