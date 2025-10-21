Chad Ramey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for 21st at 14-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26, 2025 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.062
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.081
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.163
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.251
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.054
|0.223
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.062 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
