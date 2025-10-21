PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for 21st at 14-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26, 2025 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2169-66-64-71-14

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0620.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.081-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.163-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2510.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0540.223

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.062 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 319 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

