Carson Young betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Young's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|2.900
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Young has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.216
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.177
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.294
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.087
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.012
|0.358
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.177 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
