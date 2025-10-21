PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1165-67-69-68-15

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3570-71-70-64-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6268-72-70-73-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT272-61-67-65-23--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3769-68-68-69-6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1165-67-69-68-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-68-69-70-11--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 28, 20243M Open7168-72-76-69+12.900

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2160.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1770.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2940.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.087-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0120.358

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.177 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

