PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Carson Lundell betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Lundell tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health at Oakridge Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Farmington, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Carson Lundell tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health at Oakridge Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Farmington, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Carson Lundell has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Lundell at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Lundell's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lundell's recent performances

    • Lundell has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Lundell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Lundell's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Lundell for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lundell as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW