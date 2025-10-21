PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Camilo Villegas missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Villegas's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+1

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.724-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.017-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0130.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1060.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.588-0.659

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.724 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

