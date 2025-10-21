Camilo Villegas betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Camilo Villegas missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Villegas's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.724
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.017
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.013
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.106
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.588
|-0.659
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.724 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
