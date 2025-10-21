Camilo Villegas betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.724 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.