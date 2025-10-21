PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->

    Snedeker has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with the tournament offering a $6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.318-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.154-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0170.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5770.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0880.469

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.318 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.154 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

