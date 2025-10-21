Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Snedeker has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with the tournament offering a $6 million purse.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.318
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.154
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.017
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.577
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.088
|0.469
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.318 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.154 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.