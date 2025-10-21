Billy Horschel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Billy Horschel of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Horschel's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|73-69-71-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80.000
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9.292
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|16.500
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115.000
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|31.750
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- Horschel has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.059
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.073
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.211
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.303
|0.676
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards reflects his approach to the game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has a 0.059 mark. He has hit 64.95% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.38 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.09% of the time.
- Horschel currently ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.