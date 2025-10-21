PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Horschel's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2373-69-71-66-6--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2271-74-68-71-4--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1068-65-70-67-10--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT762-68-71-67-1280.000
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT272-68-69-68-7375.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT5572-67-70-67-49.292
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4173-67-74-74+816.500
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1569-74-76-71+2115.000
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeT2469-71-67-72-131.750

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Horschel has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged 0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0400.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.059-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0730.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2110.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3030.676

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards reflects his approach to the game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has a 0.059 mark. He has hit 64.95% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.38 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.09% of the time.
    • Horschel currently ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

