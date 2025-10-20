Ben Silverman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ben Silverman has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Silverman's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.113
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.503
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.113
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.116
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.386
|-0.568
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (122nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Silverman sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
- Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.