1H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Silverman has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Silverman's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.113-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.503-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1130.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.116-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.386-0.568

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (122nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Silverman sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
    • Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

