1H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with a fresh opportunity to make his mark in this Utah tournament.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Martin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.276-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0080.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1430.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1710.169

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.046 mark. He has hit 67.16% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.84 putts per round, and he broke par 22.59% of the time.
    • Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

