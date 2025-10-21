Ben Martin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ben Martin has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with a fresh opportunity to make his mark in this Utah tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Martin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|71-67-69-73
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.276
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.046
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.008
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.143
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.171
|0.169
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.046 mark. He has hit 67.16% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.84 putts per round, and he broke par 22.59% of the time.
- Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
