Ben Kohles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.