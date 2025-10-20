PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Ben Kohles finished tied for 46th at nine-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Kohles's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4665-64-71-75-9

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kohles's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645

    Kohles's recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1170.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6261.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0600.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.543-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1400.932

    Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.626 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

