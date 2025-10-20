Ben Kohles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Ben Kohles finished tied for 46th at nine-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kohles's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.117
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.626
|1.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.060
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.543
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.140
|0.932
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.626 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
