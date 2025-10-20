Beau Hossler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Beau Hossler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 11th at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.338
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.323
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.446
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.294
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.080
|0.341
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (148th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Hossler has sported a -0.323 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2025, which places him seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
