Antoine Rozner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Antoine Rozner of France plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner will make his debut at Black Desert Resort when the Bank of Utah Championship tees off Oct. 23-26. The tournament has not featured Rozner in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.035
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.464
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.380
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.339
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.220
|-0.446
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sported a 0.464 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
