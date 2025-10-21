PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam will make his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Putnam's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1592
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-112

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.684-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.341-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4390.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4260.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.522-0.351

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.684 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.5 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam has sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked second with an 11.68% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

