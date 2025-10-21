Andrew Putnam betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam will make his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Putnam's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|92
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|12
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.684
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.341
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.439
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.426
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.522
|-0.351
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.684 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.5 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam has sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked second with an 11.68% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
