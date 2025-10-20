PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2567-69-66-69-13

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4610.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.085-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.116-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.121-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.780-0.373

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 554 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.780 ranks 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

