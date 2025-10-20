Alex Smalley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Alex Smalley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.461
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.085
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.116
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.121
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.780
|-0.373
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 554 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.780 ranks 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
