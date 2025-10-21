PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah, looking to make his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6150.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.162-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.3290.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0780.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2030.402

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.162 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

