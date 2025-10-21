Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah, looking to make his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.615
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.162
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.329
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.203
|0.402
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.162 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
