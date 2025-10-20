Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Adam Hadwin has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong performance in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Hadwin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|57.5
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.158
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.509
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.044
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.091
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.620
|-0.268
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.509 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Hadwin has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points (136th) this season with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.81% (149th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
