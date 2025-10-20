Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hadwin had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.