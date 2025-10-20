PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Hadwin has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong performance in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Hadwin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5369-69-71-70-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT4176-68-75-72+3--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-71-67-70-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2866-67-68-70-928
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-65-68-69-920
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT2769-69-64-67-1157.5
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1580.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.509-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.044-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0910.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.620-0.268

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.509 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Hadwin has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points (136th) this season with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.81% (149th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

