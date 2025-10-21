Adam Schenk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will make his tournament debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. The Bank of Utah Championship has not featured Schenk in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Schenk's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|4.8
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.082
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.111
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.145
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.053
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.226
|-0.493
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivers a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
