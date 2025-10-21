Adam Schenk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Schenk had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.

Schenk has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.