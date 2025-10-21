PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk will make his tournament debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. The Bank of Utah Championship has not featured Schenk in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Schenk's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5371-67-70-71-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6769-65-73-75+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4673-66-70-68-7--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5967-73-70-71-34.8
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0820.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.111-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.145-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0530.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.226-0.493

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivers a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

