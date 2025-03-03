Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.