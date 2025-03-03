Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Schauffele has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Schauffele finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|3/2/2023
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|3/5/2020
|24
|73-74-72-74
|+5
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.5
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.20%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|8.33%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 9-under.
- Schauffele earned 4057 points last season, which placed him second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.557
|1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.678
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.510
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.941
|3.455
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
