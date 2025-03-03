PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Schauffele has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Schauffele finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242572-70-76-70E
    3/2/20233968-70-75-76+1
    3/5/20202473-74-72-74+5

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.5314.7
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%72.22%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.4
    Par Breakers828.20%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%8.33%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 9-under.
    • Schauffele earned 4057 points last season, which placed him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5571.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6781.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.195-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5100.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9413.455

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-65-68-69-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry3072-70-66-67-1732

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW