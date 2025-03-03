Austin Eckroat betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 36th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Eckroat has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 36th.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only recent appearance.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.046 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.047.
- On the greens, Eckroat's 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|296.5
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|70.06%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.00%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|15.12%
|17.13%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Eckroat has compiled 158 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field at 2.621.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 2.833. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.202.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.232
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.047
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.615
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.285
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.145
|-1.225
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.