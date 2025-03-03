PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 36th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Eckroat has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 36th.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243672-69-74-75+2

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 12-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.046 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.047.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142296.5297.0
    Greens in Regulation %6370.06%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13129.2829.8
    Par Breakers5025.00%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14815.12%17.13%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Eckroat has compiled 158 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field at 2.621.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 2.833. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.202.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2320.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.047-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.615-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2850.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.145-1.225

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

