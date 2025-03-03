Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 6-9, Jason Day will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-over and placed 36th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Day's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Day last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Day's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|3/2/2023
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|3/4/2021
|31
|70-72-68-79
|+1
|3/5/2020
|W/D
|74
|+2
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Day has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging -1.679 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranked 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with an average of -0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked ninth last season, while he averaged 27.91 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|12.22%
Day's best finishes
- Day took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 87% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Day's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
- With 1345 points last season, Day finished 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.677. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|-1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|0.206
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
