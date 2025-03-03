Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Day has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Day is averaging -1.679 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.