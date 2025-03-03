PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Jason Day will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-over and placed 36th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Day's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Day last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243670-74-73-73+2
    3/2/20231071-73-69-70-5
    3/4/20213170-72-68-79+1
    3/5/2020W/D74+2

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Day has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging -1.679 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranked 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with an average of -0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked ninth last season, while he averaged 27.91 putts per round (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8298.7
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%70.00%
    Putts Per Round827.9128.9
    Par Breakers1127.78%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%12.22%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 87% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Day's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
    • With 1345 points last season, Day finished 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.677. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.3431.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1530.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.541-1.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4830.206

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-70-68-70-1419
    January 16-19The American Express364-66-67-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3274-69-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1370-69-68-69-1295
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5076-72-74-72+613

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

