8H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at The Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Cantlay's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Cantlay last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Cantlay's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243674-72-70-74+2
    3/2/2023468-71-74-68-7

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 1.755 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.024, while he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.08%.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 53rd last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7303.3
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%61.11%
    Putts Per Round1028.0328.4
    Par Breakers1127.78%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.73%11.67%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay played 20 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • Cantlay earned 1780 points last season, which ranked him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.141.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.362 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0241.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2180.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2341.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6644.635

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1167-71-71-72-7--
    January 2-5The Sentry1574-64-65-68-2163
    January 16-19The American Express568-64-66-70-20105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-70-73-70-924
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational574-70-68-68-8250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

