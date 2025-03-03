Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at The Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 seeking a better finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Cantlay's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Cantlay last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Cantlay's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|3/2/2023
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 1.755 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.024, while he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.08%.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 53rd last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|11.67%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay played 20 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- Cantlay earned 1780 points last season, which ranked him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.141.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.362 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|4.635
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.