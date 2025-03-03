PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Wyndham Clark looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Clark has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Clark finished second (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Clark's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024271-66-71-70-10
    3/2/20233470-72-76-70E
    3/4/2021MC74-76+6
    3/5/20206874-72-82-80+20

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranked eighth, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.075 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark registered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranked second by breaking par 29.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.0314.3
    Greens in Regulation %14065.34%69.01%
    Putts Per Round1428.1528.8
    Par Breakers229.93%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.84%12.28%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Clark's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot 19-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Clark collected 2154 points last season, placing fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4200.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.075-0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4760.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0320.326

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-69-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7374-73-71-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1664-73-69-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3170-72-74-71-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

