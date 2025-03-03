Wyndham Clark betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Clark has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Clark has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.

Clark has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.