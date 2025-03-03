PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Zalatoris betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Will Zalatoris looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed fourth shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Zalatoris' average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Zalatoris last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing fourth with a score of 7-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Zalatoris' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024469-69-71-72-7
    3/2/20235373-72-72-73+2
    3/3/20223868-77-70-79+6
    3/4/20211073-68-72-72-3

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season ranked 76th on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR with an average of 0.197 per round. Additionally, he ranked 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5298.5
    Greens in Regulation %14165.32%74.17%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.2
    Par Breakers17321.13%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.07%10.28%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 7-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Zalatoris collected 1019 points last season, ranking 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1280.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1970.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.1270.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1810.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0161.292

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-71-65-68-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry2665-70-65-73-1938
    January 16-19The American Express1266-66-69-70-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-74-68-69-713
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-73-71-68-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

