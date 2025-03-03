Will Zalatoris betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Will Zalatoris looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed fourth shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Zalatoris' average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Zalatoris last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing fourth with a score of 7-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Zalatoris' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|3/2/2023
|53
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|3/3/2022
|38
|68-77-70-79
|+6
|3/4/2021
|10
|73-68-72-72
|-3
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season ranked 76th on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR with an average of 0.197 per round. Additionally, he ranked 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|10.28%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 7-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris collected 1019 points last season, ranking 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that event, he finished 41st.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|1.292
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.