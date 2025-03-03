PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rory McIlroy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Rory McIlroy looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • McIlroy has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    McIlroy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242173-70-68-76-1
    3/2/2023273-69-68-70-8
    3/3/20221365-72-76-76+1
    3/4/20211066-71-72-76-3
    3/5/2020566-73-73-76E
    3/7/2019672-70-66-72-8

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 325.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy is averaging -0.517 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 2.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy sported a 0.260 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 59th last season, while he averaged 28.39 putts per round (25th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2320.2325.4
    Greens in Regulation %13465.70%66.94%
    Putts Per Round2528.3928.4
    Par Breakers1327.54%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.72%11.39%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy last season took part in 20 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
    • Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which placed him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 6.117 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.827), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7301.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2600.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2480.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.173-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4122.010

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-68-66-120
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-67-74-72-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

