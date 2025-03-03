Rory McIlroy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Rory McIlroy looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- McIlroy has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 6-under.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
McIlroy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|3/2/2023
|2
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|3/3/2022
|13
|65-72-76-76
|+1
|3/4/2021
|10
|66-71-72-76
|-3
|3/5/2020
|5
|66-73-73-76
|E
|3/7/2019
|6
|72-70-66-72
|-8
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 325.4 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging -0.517 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 2.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy sported a 0.260 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 59th last season, while he averaged 28.39 putts per round (25th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|325.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.70%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.39
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.54%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.72%
|11.39%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy last season took part in 20 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which placed him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 6.117 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.827), which ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.730
|1.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.248
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.412
|2.010
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.