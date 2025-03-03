Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Viktor Hovland shot 2-over and finished 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last six trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hovland has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 30th.
- Hovland last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Hovland's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|3/2/2023
|10
|71-71-66-75
|-5
|3/3/2022
|2
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|3/4/2021
|49
|69-68-77-78
|+4
|3/5/2020
|42
|74-73-72-77
|+8
|3/7/2019
|40
|74-70-73-70
|-1
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging -0.974 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of -0.075 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season, which ranked 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 44th on TOUR last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 39th. He broke par 26.02% of the time (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|13.58%
Hovland's best finishes
- Last season Hovland participated in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- Last season Hovland's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Hovland placed 57th in the FedExCup standings with 854 points last season.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.483 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948 (his best mark last season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|-0.075
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|23
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.