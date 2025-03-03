Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Viktor Hovland has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hovland is averaging -0.974 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.