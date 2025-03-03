Tony Finau betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting.