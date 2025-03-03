PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Finau has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Finau's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20232470-72-71-73-2
    3/5/2020MC75-74+5

    Finau's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 2.693 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 last season, which ranked 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranked 34th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR with a mark of 0.808.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 156th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4299.7
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%69.93%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.8
    Par Breakers5425.60%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.64%12.09%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Last season Finau played 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 5.073 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau delivered his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.161-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8080.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.2960.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0332.693

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-73-69-1295
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational576-69-67-68-8250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW