Tony Finau betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Finau has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Finau's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|3/5/2020
|MC
|75-74
|+5
Finau's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 2.693 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 last season, which ranked 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranked 34th, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR with a mark of 0.808.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 156th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|12.09%
Finau's best finishes
- Last season Finau played 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 5.073 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau delivered his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|2.693
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.