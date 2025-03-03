Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a fifth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Fleetwood missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|3/2/2023
|61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|3/3/2022
|20
|74-73-70-74
|+3
|3/4/2021
|10
|70-70-68-77
|-3
|3/5/2020
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|3/7/2019
|3
|69-66-76-68
|-9
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging -0.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 (35th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 92nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th. He broke par 21.99% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.29%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.99%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.28%
|9.17%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 90%.
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 18-under and finished second in that event.
- Fleetwood placed 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1223 points last season.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.769. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.302
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.099
|3.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.040
|-0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.659
|3.610
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-9
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.