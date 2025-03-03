PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tommy Fleetwood enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a fifth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Fleetwood missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC73-80+9
    3/2/20236173-71-74-73+3
    3/3/20222074-73-70-74+3
    3/4/20211070-70-68-77-3
    3/5/2020MC76-76+8
    3/7/2019369-66-76-68-9

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging -0.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 (35th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 92nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th. He broke par 21.99% of the time (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4307.2
    Greens in Regulation %9367.29%73.61%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.4
    Par Breakers16021.99%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.28%9.17%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 90%.
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 18-under and finished second in that event.
    • Fleetwood placed 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1223 points last season.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.769. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3021.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0993.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.218-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.040-0.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6593.610

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-90
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-70-67-70-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational575-68-69-68-8250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

