Tom Hoge betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Tom Hoge looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed 12th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last six trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hoge has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2024, Hoge finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Hoge's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|3/3/2022
|32
|78-69-69-77
|+5
|3/4/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/5/2020
|15
|70-70-76-75
|+3
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge has an average of -1.991 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -4.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.655, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.551 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge has registered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|293.6
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|67.95%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.85
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.29%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|13.46%
|15.43%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Hoge ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.558.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 1.699.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.655
|-1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.551
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.212
|-1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.241
|-1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.557
|-4.209
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.