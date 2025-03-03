PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tom Hoge of the United States watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed 12th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last six trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hoge has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In 2024, Hoge finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Hoge's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241272-71-69-73-3
    3/2/2023MC73-74+3
    3/3/20223278-69-69-77+5
    3/4/2021MC74-73+3
    3/5/20201570-70-76-75+3

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.991 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -4.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.655, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.551 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge has registered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162293.6296.0
    Greens in Regulation %11267.95%64.20%
    Putts Per Round7728.8529.0
    Par Breakers9823.29%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance11413.46%15.43%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoge ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.558.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 1.699.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.655-1.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5510.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.212-1.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.241-1.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.557-4.209

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79
    January 16-19The American Express2969-69-68-68-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1768-70-71-68-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

