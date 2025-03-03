Thomas Detry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.434), which ranked second in the field.