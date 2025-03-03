PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Detry enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 53rd-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Detry has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 24th.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Detry's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20232469-72-73-72-2

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished first once.
    • Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 2.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.678 in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.542 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.256 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (85th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75305.0307.1
    Greens in Regulation %7269.91%67.78%
    Putts Per Round8528.9229.1
    Par Breakers3625.93%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance10513.19%15.00%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has participated in six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Detry, who has 843 points, currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.434), which ranked second in the field.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5421.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.256-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.054-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6532.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8862.678

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

