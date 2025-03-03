Thomas Detry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 53rd-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Detry has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 24th.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Detry's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished first once.
- Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 2.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.678 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.542 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.256 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (85th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|305.0
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|69.91%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.93%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|13.19%
|15.00%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has participated in six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Detry, who has 843 points, currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.434), which ranked second in the field.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.542
|1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.256
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.054
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.653
|2.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.886
|2.678
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.