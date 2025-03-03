Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.

Pendrith is averaging -2.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.