Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Pendrith has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|3/3/2022
|42
|71-72-74-78
|+7
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith is averaging -2.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 1.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.966 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith sports a 0.309 mark (56th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pendrith's -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 159th on TOUR this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 176th. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|309.4
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|76.26%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.14
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.00%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|12.63%
|13.89%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Although Pendrith has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Pendrith ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings with 366 points.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.437.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.242 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 3.831. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.134, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 41st in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.966
|3.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.309
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.050
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.563
|-2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.662
|1.784
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|13
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.