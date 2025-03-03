PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Sungjae Im shot 2-under and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Im at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Im's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Im last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Im's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241871-70-71-74-2
    3/2/20232171-71-72-71-3
    3/3/20222068-77-70-76+3
    3/4/20212169-70-72-76-1
    3/5/2020370-69-74-73-2
    3/7/2019371-69-71-68-9

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.478, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 156th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.741 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 27.52 putts-per-round average ranks third.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156295.0297.2
    Greens in Regulation %14865.70%61.11%
    Putts Per Round327.5227.9
    Par Breakers1927.05%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance4211.35%13.19%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has played seven tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • With 502 points, Im currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking second in the field at 4.948.
    • Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.835. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked third in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4780.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.741-1.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2690.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5821.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5880.911

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5769-69-67-75-45
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

