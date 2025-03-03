Sungjae Im betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Sungjae Im shot 2-under and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Im's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Im last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 18th with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|3/2/2023
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|3/3/2022
|20
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|3/4/2021
|21
|69-70-72-76
|-1
|3/5/2020
|3
|70-69-74-73
|-2
|3/7/2019
|3
|71-69-71-68
|-9
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.478, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 156th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.741 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im's 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 27.52 putts-per-round average ranks third.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|295.0
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.70%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.52
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.05%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|11.35%
|13.19%
Im's best finishes
- Im has played seven tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- With 502 points, Im currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking second in the field at 4.948.
- Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.835. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked third in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.478
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.741
|-1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.269
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.582
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.588
|0.911
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.