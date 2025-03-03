PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 44th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jaeger has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Jaeger finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244472-67-76-76+3
    3/3/20225270-73-75-78+8

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Jaeger has an average of 1.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.837 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.055 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 64th on TOUR with a mark of 0.248.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 27.02% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57307.0311.3
    Greens in Regulation %7069.95%69.14%
    Putts Per Round6428.6829.0
    Par Breakers2027.02%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.65%15.12%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Jaeger has collected 314 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.815.
    • Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.255.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.192, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0550.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2480.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2590.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3651.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.8173.837

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4475-70-74-72+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld666-64-66-71-1795

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW