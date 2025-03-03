Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.

Jaeger has an average of 1.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.