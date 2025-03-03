Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 44th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jaeger has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 48th.
- Jaeger finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Jaeger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|3/3/2022
|52
|70-73-75-78
|+8
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger has an average of 1.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.837 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.055 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 64th on TOUR with a mark of 0.248.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 27.02% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|307.0
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|69.95%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.68
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.02%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.65%
|15.12%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Jaeger has collected 314 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.815.
- Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.255.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.192, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked sixth in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.055
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.248
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.259
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.365
|1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.817
|3.837
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.