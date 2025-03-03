Si Woo Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 24th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kim's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 2-over, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 1-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|3/2/2023
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|3/3/2022
|26
|69-76-73-74
|+4
|3/4/2021
|W/D
|80
|+8
|3/5/2020
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|3/7/2019
|MC
|78-72
|+6
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.698 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.956 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.366 mark (50th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 28th. He has broken par 26.85% of the time (22nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|296.5
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.98%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.21
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.85%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|12.50%
|12.96%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 232 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.303 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.396.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.400
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.366
|1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.014
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.111
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.640
|2.956
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.