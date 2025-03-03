PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Si Woo Kim hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 24th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Kim's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 2-over, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 30th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243075-70-71-73+1
    3/2/20233971-74-74-70+1
    3/3/20222669-76-73-74+4
    3/4/2021W/D80+8
    3/5/2020MC72-79+7
    3/7/2019MC78-72+6

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.698 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.956 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.366 mark (50th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 28th. He has broken par 26.85% of the time (22nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142296.5294.2
    Greens in Regulation %9668.98%67.90%
    Putts Per Round2828.2128.3
    Par Breakers2226.85%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance7512.50%12.96%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 232 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.303 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.396.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4000.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3661.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.0140.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1110.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6402.956

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2174-66-67-67-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-70-72-70-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW