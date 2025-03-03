Shane Lowry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry shot 9-under and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Lowry's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Lowry finished third (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Lowry's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|3/2/2023
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|3/4/2021
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|3/7/2019
|MC
|70-79
|+5
Lowry's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Lowry has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 3.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 last season, which ranked 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry sported a 0.531 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 112th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|11.73%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he took home the title with a score of 143-under.
- Lowry's 1867 points last season placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.253). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|3.878
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.