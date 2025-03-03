Shane Lowry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Lowry has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Shane Lowry has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lowry is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.