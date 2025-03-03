Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Straka has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Straka is averaging 0.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.