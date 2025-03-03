Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Sepp Straka placed 57th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, shooting a 12-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge .
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Straka has an average score of 12-over, with an average finish of 57th.
- Straka finished 57th (with a score of 12-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Straka's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|3/2/2023
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|3/3/2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|3/4/2021
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|3/5/2020
|MC
|74-76
|+6
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 0.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 4.719 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.867.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 30.13% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|297.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|76.50%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|4
|30.13%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|9.62%
|10.19%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- As of now, Straka has accumulated 913 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 2.594. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 3.677. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.783 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.300
|1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.867
|2.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.021
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.116
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.303
|4.719
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
