8H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka placed 57th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, shooting a 12-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge .

    Latest odds for Straka at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Straka has an average score of 12-over, with an average finish of 57th.
    • Straka finished 57th (with a score of 12-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Straka's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245769-73-78-80+12
    3/2/2023MC70-77+3
    3/3/2022MC76-74+6
    3/4/2021MC73-78+7
    3/5/2020MC74-76+6

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 0.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 4.719 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.867.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 30.13% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139297.1300.7
    Greens in Regulation %276.50%75.31%
    Putts Per Round7728.8528.9
    Par Breakers430.13%29.94%
    Bogey Avoidance119.62%10.19%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • As of now, Straka has accumulated 913 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 2.594. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 3.677. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.783 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3001.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.8672.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0210.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.1160.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3034.719

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-67-67-70-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

