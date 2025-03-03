Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.

Scheffler has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 2.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.