PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Scottie Scheffler, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting 15-under on the par-72 course at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Scheffler has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, with a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Scheffler's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024170-67-70-66-15
    3/2/2023468-72-68-73-7
    3/3/2022170-73-68-72-5
    3/5/20201567-74-75-75+3

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Scheffler has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 2.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 8.104 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season ranked second on TOUR, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler sported a 1.269 mark (first on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranked 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8311.9
    Greens in Regulation %373.16%56.94%
    Putts Per Round2128.3227.6
    Par Breakers133.41%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%7.78%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler took part in 21 tournaments last season, picking up nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 30-under at the Travelers Championship.
    • Scheffler was the FedExCup champion last season with 5993 points.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8161.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2693.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3160.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0952.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4968.104

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14540
    August 22-25BMW Championship3371-72-74-72+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-200
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge167-64-69-63-25--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-68-72-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational370-67-76-66-9338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW