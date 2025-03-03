Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Scottie Scheffler, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting 15-under on the par-72 course at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Scheffler has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
- Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, with a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Scheffler's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|3/2/2023
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|3/3/2022
|1
|70-73-68-72
|-5
|3/5/2020
|15
|67-74-75-75
|+3
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
- Scheffler has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 2.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 8.104 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season ranked second on TOUR, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler sported a 1.269 mark (first on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranked 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|7.78%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler took part in 21 tournaments last season, picking up nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 30-under at the Travelers Championship.
- Scheffler was the FedExCup champion last season with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|1.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|3.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|8.104
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.