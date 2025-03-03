PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Sam Burns looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 30th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Burns has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2024, Burns finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Burns' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243068-72-71-78+1
    3/2/2023MC77-74+7
    3/3/2022972-69-75-71-1
    3/4/2021MC77-72+5
    3/5/20203668-72-76-79+7
    3/7/20195476-69-73-72+2

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 1.377 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (44th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranked first. He broke par 28.69% of the time (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4305.7
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%74.72%
    Putts Per Round127.7829.2
    Par Breakers428.69%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%9.72%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Burns' best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Burns compiled 1265 points last season, which placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.131). That ranked second in the field.
    • Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2651.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.173-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0690.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4961.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0032.439

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-73-67-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-69-70-71-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4970-69-74-66-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2471-74-72-69-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

