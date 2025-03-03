Sam Burns betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Sam Burns looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 30th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Burns has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2024, Burns finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Burns' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|3/2/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|3/3/2022
|9
|72-69-75-71
|-1
|3/4/2021
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|3/5/2020
|36
|68-72-76-79
|+7
|3/7/2019
|54
|76-69-73-72
|+2
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 1.377 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (44th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranked first. He broke par 28.69% of the time (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|9.72%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Burns' best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Burns compiled 1265 points last season, which placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.131). That ranked second in the field.
- Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|2.439
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.