Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Sahith Theegala will compete in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 17th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Theegala's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Theegala finished sixth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Theegala's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024668-72-75-68-5
    3/2/20231472-70-72-70-4
    3/3/2022MC73-79+8

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.079 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a -0.120 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 24.77% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69305.7310.8
    Greens in Regulation %13966.44%63.61%
    Putts Per Round4428.5028.3
    Par Breakers6024.77%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance15015.28%16.39%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Theegala has 117 points, ranking him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a 2.063 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.969 mark ranked 35th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking sixth in the field at 3.073. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.079-0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.120-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.051-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3121.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0630.694

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5774-66-69-71-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-76-69-68-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

