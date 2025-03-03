Sahith Theegala betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Sahith Theegala will compete in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 17th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Theegala's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Theegala finished sixth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Theegala's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|3/2/2023
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|3/3/2022
|MC
|73-79
|+8
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 1.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.079 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a -0.120 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 24.77% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|305.7
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|66.44%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|60
|24.77%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|15.28%
|16.39%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Theegala has 117 points, ranking him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a 2.063 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.969 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking sixth in the field at 3.073. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 53rd in that event).
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.079
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.120
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.051
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.312
|1.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.063
|0.694
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.