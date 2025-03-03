PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2024, Russell Henley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Henley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024468-69-72-72-7
    3/2/20235371-75-70-74+2
    3/3/20221370-72-72-75+1

    Henley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Henley is averaging 4.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.343, while he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.99%.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.90, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164291.3288.9
    Greens in Regulation %15064.99%73.06%
    Putts Per Round727.9028.5
    Par Breakers14622.53%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.17%12.22%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley last season played 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Henley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 7-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 1671 points last season, Henley finished 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
    • Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.147, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.014-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3432.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2890.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3042.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9504.698

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1969-71-79-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry3070-69-68-68-1732
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-67-68-1264
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am564-69-71-67-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3972-71-75-72+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches663-70-66-70-1592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

