Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2024, Russell Henley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Henley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|3/2/2023
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|3/3/2022
|13
|70-72-72-75
|+1
Henley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Henley is averaging 4.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.343, while he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.90, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|12.22%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley last season played 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 7-under and finished fourth in that event.
- With 1671 points last season, Henley finished 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
- Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.147, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|2.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|4.698
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|64
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|288
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
