Russell Henley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.