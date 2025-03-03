Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre shot 2-over and took 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- MacIntyre has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 36th.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
MacIntyre's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/4/2021
|36
|71-71-76-72
|+2
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -1.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 2.003 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.051, while he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.97%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 35th on TOUR, while he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He broke par 25.46% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|11.73%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 57.7%.
- Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- MacIntyre ranked 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1535 points last season.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|2.003
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|92
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.