8H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Robert MacIntyre shot 2-over and took 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • MacIntyre has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 36th.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/4/20213671-71-76-72+2

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -1.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 2.003 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.051, while he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 35th on TOUR, while he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He broke par 25.46% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9299.1
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%74.38%
    Putts Per Round3128.5130.1
    Par Breakers5725.46%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%11.73%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 57.7%.
    • Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • MacIntyre ranked 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1535 points last season.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2882.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0511.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.166-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.321-1.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7252.003

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-68-71-67-66
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-70-70-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open668-69-65-67-1592
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

