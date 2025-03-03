Rafael Campos betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Orlando, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard .
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Campos' first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five events, Campos finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -2.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.732.
- On the greens, Campos has registered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|299.7
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.79%
|61.54%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.68
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|13.45%
|14.53%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Campos ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 0.610 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.580. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.070, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.686
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.732
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.411
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.305
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.523
|-2.006
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.