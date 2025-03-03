Rafael Campos betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 0.610 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.580. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.070, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.