PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Orlando, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard .

    Latest odds for Campos at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Campos' first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Campos finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Campos is averaging -2.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.732.
    • On the greens, Campos has registered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119299.7304.0
    Greens in Regulation %14565.79%61.54%
    Putts Per Round6428.6828.2
    Par Breakers11122.22%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance11313.45%14.53%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Campos ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 0.610 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.580. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.070, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.686-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.732-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.411-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.3050.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.523-2.006

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-71-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW