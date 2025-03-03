Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.