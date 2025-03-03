PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rodgers has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2024, Rodgers finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242572-74-72-70E
    3/2/2023MC72-76+4
    3/3/20223872-75-74-73+6
    3/4/20215773-72-69-79+5
    3/5/20202473-70-73-77+5
    3/7/20194668-73-73-74E

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rodgers is averaging 3.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.022 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55307.4307.5
    Greens in Regulation %9469.05%66.98%
    Putts Per Round12029.1828.3
    Par Breakers13121.63%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance4611.51%10.80%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • While Rodgers hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Rodgers, who has 458 points, currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking sixth in the field at 4.331. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.580 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.223). That ranked second in the field.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.2000.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.022-0.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1630.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0752.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2653.207

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational369-71-68-71-9338
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-68-66-72-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1867-69-66-70-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

