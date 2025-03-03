Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rodgers has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2024, Rodgers finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Rodgers' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|3/2/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|3/3/2022
|38
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|3/4/2021
|57
|73-72-69-79
|+5
|3/5/2020
|24
|73-70-73-77
|+5
|3/7/2019
|46
|68-73-73-74
|E
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rodgers is averaging 3.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.022 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|307.4
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|69.05%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.18
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.63%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|11.51%
|10.80%
Rodgers' best finishes
- While Rodgers hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
- Rodgers, who has 458 points, currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking sixth in the field at 4.331. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669 (he finished 25th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.580 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.223). That ranked second in the field.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.200
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.022
|-0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.163
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.075
|2.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|3.207
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|338
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.